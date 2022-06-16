Germany to deliver rocket launchers to Ukraine around late July: Defense minister

German multiple rocket launchers can be delivered to Ukraine as of July, the country's defense minister said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters on the way to the second day of the NATO defense ministerial meeting, German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht confirmed that her country can start delivering the promised three multiple rocket launchers "at the end of July or the start of August" to Ukraine.

"The training on these multiple rocket launchers can begin at the end of June," Lambrecht added.

Slovakian Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad also announced that five helicopters that Slovakia donated have safely arrived in Ukraine.

The assistance included four Mi-17 helicopters and one Mi-2 helicopter that the Slovak army has already replaced by UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters.

With their Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov, NATO defense ministers discussed on Wednesday "how to continue to provide substantial and unprecedented support for Ukraine," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters ahead of the second the day of the meeting.

The reunion prepares for the NATO leaders' summit to be held on June 29-30 in Madrid.

According to Stoltenberg, NATO leaders will agree on "a comprehensive assistance package for Ukraine, helping Ukraine in the longer-term transition from Soviet-era equipment to modern NATO equipment" at the summit.

More than 4,452 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since Russia launched a war on Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Over 14 million people have been forced to flee their homes, including more than 7.5 million that have fled to other countries, according to UN figures.