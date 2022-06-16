News World EU leaders visit Kiev suburb left in ruins after Russian withdrawal

June 16,2022

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis (L) French President Emmanuel Macron (C), German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (2R) and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi (R) visit Irpin on June 16, 2022 (AFP)

The leaders of Germany, France, Italy and Romania visited the northern Kiev suburb of Irpin, where the bodies of nearly 300 civilians were found after Russian troops withdrew at the end of March.



German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis were led past the ruins of houses destroyed in Russian shelling.



They were accompanied by Oleksiy Chernyshov, who serves as Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky's special envoy for EU accession.





























