CLOCKS TICKING: FORMER RUSSIAN PRESIDENT MOCKS LEADERS KYIV TRIP

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev has mocked a visit to Kyiv by several European leaders, calling it useless in a tweet that pokes fun at national stereotypes.



"European fans of frogs, liverwurst and spaghetti love visiting Kyiv," he wrote in English, apparently referring to French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.



Medvedev was president of Russia from 2008-2012 and is currently deputy chair of the National Security Council. His multi-lingual Twitter feed has derided statements by European politicians since the Russian invasion began.



The leaders' trip would have "zero use," he wrote. They "promised EU membership and old howitzers to Ukraine, lushed up on gorilka [Ukrainian alcoholic drink] and went home by train, like 100 years ago."



"Yet, it won't bring Ukraine closer to peace. The clock's ticking," he wrote.

European fans of frogs, liverwurst and spaghetti love visiting Kiev. With zero use. Promised EU membership and old howitzers to Ukraine, lushed up on gorilka and went home by train, like 100 years ago. All is well. Yet, it won't bring Ukraine closer to peace. The clock's ticking — Dmitry Medvedev (@MedvedevRussiaE) June 16, 2022