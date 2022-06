100 million refugees recorded for first time, food crisis to drive it higher

The UN refugee agency has counted 100 million people worldwide who have been forced to flee their homes, the highest number of displaced people recorded since World War II.



The displacement of civilians from Ukraine was the largest and fastest-growing refugee crisis since the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) was established in 1951, the body said in its Global Trends Report, which was released on Thursday.



The Russian invasion of Ukraine was among the multiple simultaneous emergencies, alongside that in Afghanistan, which pushed the figure over the "dramatic milestone" of 100 million, the Geneva-based UNHCR said.



Numbers had climbed every year in the last decade, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi warned, adding that the "terrible trend" would continue unless the international community took action to resolve conflicts and find lasting resolutions.



The report addresses developments in 2021, but includes the current refugee figure to highlight the devastating consequences of the Ukraine war.

FOOD CRISIS

A food security crisis stoked by the Ukraine war is set to push more people to flee their homes in poorer countries, driving record levels of global displacement even higher, the head of the U.N. refugee agency (UNHCR) said.

A report by the U.N. body showed on Thursday that some 89.3 million people were forcibly displaced worldwide as a result of persecution, conflict, abuse and violence at the end of 2021. Since then, millions more have fled Ukraine or been displaced within its borders, with price hikes linked to blocked grain exports set to stoke more displacement elsewhere.

"If you have a food crisis on top of everything I have described – war, human rights, climate – it will just accelerate the trends I've described in this report," Filippo Grandi told journalists this week, describing the figures as "staggering".

"Clearly the impact if this is not resolved quickly will be pretty devastating." Already, more people were fleeing as a result of price hikes and violent insurgencies in Africa's Sahel region, he said.

Overall, the number of displaced has increased every year over the past decade, the UNHCR report says. It is now more than double the 42.7 million people displaced in 2012.

Grandi also criticised what he called a "monopoly" of resources given to Ukraine whereas other programmes to help the displaced were underfunded.

"Ukraine should not make us forget other crises," he said, mentioning a two-year-old conflict in Ethiopia and a drought in the Horn of Africa.

The European Union's response to refugee crises has been "unequal", Grandi added. He compared the bickering between states over taking in small groups of migrants crossing the Mediterranean by boat with EU countries' generosity with Ukrainian refugees since Russia's invasion in February.

"Certainly it proves an important point: responding to refugee influxes, to the arrival of desperate people on the shores or borders of rich countries is not unmanageable," he said. The report says that low-and-middle income countries hosted 83% of the world's refugees at the end of 2021.