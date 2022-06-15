Ukraine 'waiting for a decision' on more Western weapons

Ukraine said Wednesday it was outgunned and appealed to Western allies for greater military aid to fend off Russia's invasion ahead of a gathering of NATO officials in Belgium to discuss more supplies.

Presidential aide Mykhaylo Podolyak wrote on social media that Ukrainian soldiers were asking him "daily" when Western artillery was expected on the frontlines and added: "Brussels, we are waiting for a decision".

Podolyak said the ratio Russian to Ukrainian artillery along the frontline in some areas was 10 to 1.

"Daily, I receive a message from the defenders: 'We are holding on, just say: when to expect the weapons?'"

The meeting in Brussels with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is due to bring together NATO officials and representatives from allied countries like Finland, Sweden and east Asian countries.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg this week urged allies to send more heavy weapons to Ukraine.

The United States and Britain have said they are providing Kyiv with long-range precision artillery batteries, defying warnings from the Kremlin.

Ukraine has repeatedly called for more help and for consignments already promised to be shipped faster.