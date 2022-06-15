Türkiye wants concrete steps against terrorism before NATO expansion: Erdoğan

Türkiye will not change its stance on Sweden, Finland's NATO bids until the two countries take clear, concrete, and decisive steps in the fight against terrorism, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Wednesday.

"Türkiye will not stand by Sweden (in its NATO bid) while terrorist organizations act freely at its streets," Erdoğan said, told the parliamentary group meeting of his Justice and Development (AK) Party.

"Türkiye will not leave the blood of its martyrs on the ground," he said.

Sweden and Finland formally applied to join NATO on May 18, a decision spurred by Russia's war on Ukraine, which began on Feb. 24.

But Türkiye, a longstanding member of the alliance, has voiced objections to their membership bids, criticizing the countries for tolerating and even supporting terrorist groups such as the PKK and the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO). Their accession requires the unanimous approval of all 30 NATO member countries.

In late May, Türkiye hosted consultations with Swedish and Finnish delegations on their NATO applications in the capital Ankara. Erdogan said the talks had not been "at the desired level."

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016 in Turkiye, in which 251 people were killed and 2,734 injured.

The Turkish government accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

NEW NAME

Turkish president also reiterated that the country's flagship carrier will make its international flights under the name of "Türk Havayolları," replacing "Turkish Airlines", in a bid to revitalize the country's brand.

The country has also recently changed its name to "Türkiye" replacing "Turkey". On June 1, the country name "Turkey" was replaced with "Türkiye" at the UN, following a request by Ankara to be referred to as such.

The new brand "Türkiye" is now in place in foreign languages.

GREECE TENSIONS

Erdoğan also made some remarks about the tension between Türkiye and Greece.

"We are aware of the scenario staged against our country through Greece that has been spoilt and unleashed onto us by some circles as has always been the case throughout history," he said.

"The problem here is that either Greece is not aware of the game or they are willingly being pawns," Erdoğan said.

"In the past too Greece suffered from this, and it is what is going to happen if it insists on the wrong."

"We will always be maintaining and consolidating our presence in our region and the world as a global political, economic, and military power," unlike Greece which can hardly proceed through such mentality, he also noted.

Türkiye in recent months has stepped up criticism of Greece stationing troops on islands in the eastern Aegean, near the Turkish coast and in many cases visible from shore.

These islands were required to be demilitarized under the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne and the 1947 Treaty of Paris, so any troops or weapons on the islands are strictly forbidden.