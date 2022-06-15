Russia says destroyed ammo warehouse for weapons donated by NATO in Lviv

Russia's Defence Ministry said on Wednesday its missiles destroyed a warehouse of ammunition for weapons donated by NATO countries in Ukraine's western Lviv region.

"Near the town of Zolochiv in Lviv region, high-precision long-range Kalibr missiles destroyed an ammunition depot of foreign weapons transferred to Ukraine by NATO countries, including 155-mm M777 howitzers," the defence ministry said in a statement.

Ukraine said on Tuesday it had received just 10 percent of the weapons it requested from the West to deter Russia's military intervention.Russian forces are currently concentrating their firepower on the strategically important industrial hub of Severodonetsk as part of efforts to capture a swathe of eastern Ukraine.