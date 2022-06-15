NATO to help Ukraine transitioning to Western weapons, Zelensky invited to summit

A NATO summit in Madrid later this month is expected to agree an assistance package for Ukraine that will help the country with the move from old Soviet-era weaponry to NATO standard gear, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

"It is very much about enabling the Ukrainians to transition from Soviet-era, from old equipment to more modern NATO standard equipment," he told reporters ahead of a meeting of the alliance's defence ministers in Brussels.

Stoltenberg also announced that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is invited to take part in a summit of the alliance's leaders at the end of the month in Madrid.



"[Zelenksy] is, of course, welcome to come in person. If that's not possible for him, he will address us by video conference," Stoltenberg said at a press conference in Brussels.



NATO's "leaders are extremely committed to support Ukraine," Stoltenberg continued, and to "demonstrate that solidarity not only in words but also in deeds."



Zelensky already addressed the 30 NATO heads of state and government via video-link at their last summit in March in Brussels following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.



