NATO defence ministers to discuss Russia deterrence ahead of summit

NATO defence ministers are meeting on Wednesday to discuss how to react to the security threats posed by Russia in the medium and long term, ahead of a summit at the end of the month.



The two-day meeting starting in the evening will mark the final spurt in preparations for the NATO leaders' meeting in Madrid, where the alliance plans to adopt its strategy for the coming years.



While Russia continues to gain territory in Ukraine, NATO's 30 defence ministers are discussing reinforcing the alliance's presence in Eastern Europe. They plan to commit more troops and pre-positioned equipment to the region but must decide how these are to be organized.



The Baltics, which border Russia, want a permanent brigade-style presence, while other alliance members favour greater flexibility along the eastern flank.



Germany, advocating for rotating troops, already announced last week that it wants to increase its troop presence in Lithuania.



A final decision on the nature of NATO's deployment is expected to be taken in Madrid.



The ministers will also continue discussions of the alliance's future funding, started over a year ago after several members pledged to significantly increase their military and arms budgets following Russia's invasion.



Beforehand, on Wednesday afternoon, the US is to hold consultations of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, which coordinates arms deliveries to Ukraine.



NATO is officially not participating in the talks, to avoid being militarily involved in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, and as non-aligned countries are part of the group.



Although not on the agenda, Turkey's opposition to the Swedish and Finnish applications to join NATO is also likely to be discussed on the sidelines, in a bid to resolve the issue ahead of the Madrid meeting.