News World Majority in 10 European countries blames Russia for Ukraine war: poll

Majority in 10 European countries blames Russia for Ukraine war: poll

DPA WORLD Published June 15,2022 Subscribe

Ukrainian servicemen drive an APC on a damaged road near the front line in the city of Severodonetsk, Luhansk region, Ukraine (EPA)

A large majority in 10 European countries hold Russia responsible for the war in Ukraine, according to a survey commissioned by the think tank the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) published on Wednesday.



According to the survey, 66% of people in Germany see the responsibility mainly with Russia; the share is significantly higher in Finland at 90% and in Britain, Poland and Sweden at 83% each.



In response to the war, there is strong support for a break with Russia in all countries.



In Germany, 57% of respondents are in favour of breaking all economic ties with the country. Support for an end to all cultural - 45% - and diplomatic - 39% - ties is somewhat lower.



In Poland, significantly more people tend towards an end to economic relations at 77%, and the willingness is also higher in Britain, Finland and Sweden.



With regard to the war, Europeans are mainly concerned about rising food prices and a possible nuclear escalation by Russia. National differences are also noticeable here.



While the fear of rising energy prices is particularly high in Germany, at 60%, the Finns are especially concerned about the risk of military action against their country by Russia.



"The findings of the poll suggest that European public opinion is shifting, and that the toughest days may lie ahead," the ECFR experts concluded.



"The resilience of European democracies will mostly depend on the capacity of governments to sustain public support for policies that will ultimately bring pain to different social groups," they said, such as an embargo on Russian oil.



According to the analysis, a majority of 55% of respondents expect the EU to be "slightly or much worse off" as a result of the conflict.



In general, the dominant view is that governments are too focused on the war and are neglecting the other problems of their own citizens. Most people in Europe want the war to end as soon as possible, even if this means territorial losses for Ukraine, they added.



The people surveyed expressed solidarity with Ukraine, but Poland was the only country where most respondents thought that punishing Russia for its aggression should be an urgent task.



This report is based on an opinion poll in 10 European countries, nine of which are member states of the European Union.



The surveys were conducted on behalf of ECFR by Datapraxis and YouGov in Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Sweden and Britain, between April 28 and May 11, with a total sample of 8,172 respondents.



The survey results are representative of basic demographics and past elections for each country. The general margin of error is ±3% for a sample of 1,000 and ±4% for a sample of 500.





















