MACRON SAYS MOLDOVAS BID TO JOIN EU PERFECTLY LEGITIMATE

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday that Moldova's bid to join the European Union was "perfectly legitimate", speaking at a joint news conference with Moldava President Maia Sandu .

Moldova, which borders Ukraine to the east and Romania to the west, has pressed ahead with efforts to join the EU amid fears that it could be drawn into the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, notably because of pro-Russian separatists in Moldova's Transdniestria region.

France will help reach a consensus among EU members on the issue of Moldova's application to join the bloc at a crucial Council meeting next week, Macron said.



