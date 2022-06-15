Fire breaks out at refugee camp in Greek capital

A fire broke out at the Eleonas refugee camp in Athens on Wednesday.

A 12-year-old boy was said to have been rushed to a hospital due to respiratory problems, but authorities have not reported any other injuries or fatalities so far.

Around 24 firefighters and eight fire trucks are trying to douse a blaze that has already burned down three containers in the camp.

A fabric warehouse outside the camp also caught on fire and was partially damaged, according to officials.

Authorities are yet to ascertain the cause of the fire.