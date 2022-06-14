News
Zelensky urges Germany to take clearer stance amid Russian invasion
Zelensky urges Germany to take clearer stance amid Russian invasion
"We need Chancellor Scholz to reassure us that Germany supports Ukraine. He and his government must decide," Zelensky said during an interview with German broadcaster ZDF on Monday evening.
Published June 14,2022
Ukrainian President President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to adopt a clearer position in the conflict with Russia.
Germany shouldn't try to find a balance between its relationship with Ukraine and its ties with Russia, the Ukrainian president said.
"Germany began weapons' deliveries later than our neighbouring countries. That's a fact," Zelensky added.
In the beginning, Germany and France had only supported Ukraine politically and rhetorically, he said.
Scholz earlier rejected criticism that Germany is being too slow in delivering heavy weapons to Ukraine.
"We will deliver all the weapons that we approved," Scholz said on Monday, adding that Ukrainian forces first had to be trained in the use of the weapons.
"This is about really heavy equipment. You have to be able to use that, you have to be trained for that," Scholz said, adding that Ukrainian soldiers were currently undergoing training in Germany to that end.
Scholz, meanwhile, declined to confirm reports that he is expected to travel to Kyiv on Thursday, together with French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.
On the ground, pro-Russian separatists in Donetsk have said the city has seen the most severe Ukrainian artillery fire since the beginning of the war.
Four people have been killed and at least 23 injured, according to local media reports on Monday.
A maternity hospital in the city caught fire, but no one was injured, it said.
These claims could not be independently verified.
In order to protect the city and the Donetsk People's Republic, more troops from "allied forces," meaning the Russian army, were needed, the head of the self-proclaimed republic, Denis Pushilin, was quoted as saying by the Donetsk News Agency (DAN).
Russian-backed separatists have been controlling large parts of Donetsk province as well as neighbouring Luhansk province, which make up the region known as the Donbass in eastern in Ukraine, for years, proclaiming the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics in 2014.
The Ukrainian military said on Monday its troops had been pushed out of the centre of Severodonetsk, the city that for weeks has been the focal point of Russian efforts in the eastern Donbass region.
Russian forces shelled the city centre with artillery and drove out the remaining Ukrainian soldiers there, the general staff in Kiev said.
According to Serhii Haidai, governor of the eastern province of Luhansk, where Severodonetsk is located, Russian troops now control more than 70% of the city, but fighting for every house continued.
Once the strategically important industrial city falls to the Russians, Luhansk will be almost entirely controlled by pro-Russian separatists, Haidai told broadcaster Belsat, an important goal in the war for Moscow.
Russia captured the port city of Mariupol in May after a months-long siege and then turned greater attention toward taking control of Luhansk province.
Russia now controls 90% of Luhansk and has been making incremental gains to completely encircle Severodonetsk.
The Azot chemical plant in Severodonetsk is also being pummelled by Russia. According to Haidai, some 500 civilians, including 40 children, continue to hold out in the plant, using it as an air-raid shelter. Kyiv is currently trying to negotiate a humanitarian corridor to evacuate them, the governor said.
According to the chief of Ukraine's police, Ihor Klymenko, more than 12,000 civilians have been killed so far in the Russian invasion of the country.
Seventy-five per cent of the victims were men, 2% were children and the remaining 23% were women, he said in a Monday interview with the news agency Interfax-Ukraine.
More than 1,500 bodies were found in the area around the capital, Kyiv, after Russian troops retreated at the end of March. The discovery of mass graves and tied-up corpses in the suburb of Bucha caused an international outcry.
The UN has so far recorded 4,300 civilian deaths.
Volunteers from around 55 countries have joined Ukraine in the fight against the Russian invaders, according to the League for Ukraine, a foreign military unit of the Ukrainian army.
A spokesperson confirmed to DPA on Monday that it was deploying volunteers mainly from Britain and the US, but also from Poland, Canada, Germany, Brazil, the Baltic countries, Australia, South Korea and the Nordic states, mostly from Finland.
According to Moscow, thousands of foreign fighters have been killed so far, and many have been captured.