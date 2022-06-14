‘Western Balkans a strategic priority for EU’

The Western Balkans is a "strategic priority for the EU more than ever," the president of the EU Council said on Tuesday.

Charles Michel's remarks came during a joint news conference with Montenegro's President Milo Djukanovic in Podgorica.

Michel said that Montenegro has made great progress on its way to EU membership.

"Montenegro has been a consistent partner for the EU over many years. In fact, for more than a decade, Montenegro has a 100% record of aligning with our common foreign and security policy," he said.

Michel also expressed his satisfaction over Montenegro's commitment to align with EU sanctions on Russia.

''With the sixth package of sanctions that we have agreed on a few days ago, we are continuing to pile pressure on the Russian economy. To cut the oxygen from the Russian war machine," he added.

For his part, Djukanovic said the stability of the Western Balkans is linked with EU membership.

Michel will also meet with Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic as part of his visit to Montenegro.