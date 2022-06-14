Ukraine has enough ammunition but needs long-range weapons -Zelenskiy

Ukraine's military has enough ammunition and weapons, but needs more long-range weapons, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told Danish journalists on Tuesday.

"We have enough weapons. What we don't have enough of are the weapons that really hits the range that we need to reduce the advantage of the Russian Federation's equipment," Zelenskiy said at an online press briefing organized by Danish publishing house Berlingske Media.

"We have to do much more together to win this war," Zelensky told the German daily Zeit in an interview published on Tuesday.



In particular, he said, his country needs more modern artillery, such as longer-range multiple rocket launchers.



Supplies from Germany - a sensitive topic between the two countries since the start of the war in February - were "still less than they could be," he said.



Ukrainian officials have maintained constant pressure on Berlin since the war began, urging it to abandon its caution when it came to delivering arms to Kiev. The focus of the debate is currently on when promised deliveries of heavier weapons will actually take place.



In an interview with German broadcaster ZDF late on Monday, Zelensky called on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to "reassure us that Germany supports Ukraine."



Asked whether he would like to see Scholz use the phrase that Ukraine "must win" the war, Zelensky told Zeit: "Whatever the wording is, dozens of people die here in Ukraine every day ... So say what you want and how you want it, but help us. Please."