Turkish Airlines renamed Türk Hava Yolları in language purity push

"From now on, we won't write 'Turkish Airlines' on our planes, but 'Türk Hava Yolları," said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday. The new name for the partially state-owned company is already in widespread use among speakers of the Turkish language.

Turkish Airlines is to be known internationally as Türk Hava Yolları, the latest symbol of the Turkish state to get renamed as Ankara pushes a local language initiative.



The decision comes just weeks after a petition to the UN for the country to henceforth be known as Türkiye, part of a broader initiative to separate the country from the name "Turkey" and its links to bird of the same name in the English language.



