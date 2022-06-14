Kremlin 'certain' Donetsk will listen appeal from London over Britons sentenced to death

Moscow is certain that authorities in Donetsk People's Republic will be ready to listen to an appeal from London over two Britons sentenced to death, Kremlin said on Monday.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters in a conference call that London had not contacted Moscow about the issue.

A court in the breakaway Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) in eastern Ukraine last week sentenced Britons Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner and Moroccan Brahim Saadoun to death, saying they were guilty of "mercenary activities".

Their families deny the trio, who were contracted by the Ukrainian armed forces, were mercenaries. Russia alone recognises the independence of the DPR.

Britain has so far declined publicly to raise the issue with authorities in the DPR.

The territory, much of which remains under Ukrainian control, is internationally recognised as part of Ukraine, except by Russia - which considers it an independent state. Dealing directly with DPR leaders might be seen as de facto recognition.

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said earlier on Tuesday that the best route to secure the release of Aslin and Pinner was "through the Ukrainians", but that she would do "whatever it takes".

London has called the death sentences a "sham ruling" and said the proceedings were akin to a Soviet-era show trial.

Authorities in the DPR said the men had a month to launch an appeal. Their lawyers said they would do so and Kyiv has pledged to try to secure their release through a prisoner exchange with Russia.

MILITARY SUPPORT

The issue of providing additional Russian forces to help Russian-backed separatists fighting in eastern Ukraine is the defence ministry's prerogative, the Peskov added.

Denis Pushilin, leader of the Russian-backed separatist Donetsk region, has asked for additional troops from Moscow because of the upsurge in fighting in the region, which Moscow wants to carve out of Ukraine.

In a media briefing, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov restated one of Moscow's justifications for sending troops into Ukraine: that it had to protect the mostly Russian-speaking people of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, collectively known as the Donbas.

Kyiv rejects the accusation of oppression of Russian-speakers as a baseless pretext for a land grab.