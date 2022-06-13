UK PARLIAMENTS STANDARDS WATCHDOG INVESTIGATES OPPOSITION LABOUR LEADER

 Contact Us
Keir Starmer, the leader of Britain's centre-left opposition Labour Party, is under investigation by the parliamentary commissioner for standards for potential breaches of rules on earnings and gifts. The parliamentary website showed on Monday that Kathryn Stone is looking at whether Starmer broke two sections of the members of Parliament code of conduct on registering interests.

Published June 13,2022
British opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer is being investigated by parliament's standards commissioner over whether he broke the rules on registering his earnings and gifts.

Members of parliament are required to declare their external financial interests, such as fees or expenses paid for employment away from their role as a member of parliament, as well as gifts or hospitality they receive.

An update to the parliament website on Monday showed an investigation was opened into Starmer on June 8. It did not provide further details.

Labour did not immediately respond to a request for comment.