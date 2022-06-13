Scholz counters criticism over German arms deliveries to Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has rejected criticism that Germany is being too slow in delivering heavy weapons to Ukraine.



"We will deliver all the weapons that we approved," Scholz said on Monday, adding that Ukrainian forces first had to be trained in the use of the weapons.



"This is about really heavy equipment. You have to be able to use that, you have to be trained for that," Scholz said, adding that Ukrainian soldiers were currently undergoing training in Germany to that end.



Ukraine's Ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnyk on Monday had again called on Berlin to speed up the delivery of weapons. "It is disappointing that arms deliveries from Germany arrive extremely slowly," he told dpa.



Scholz, meanwhile, declined to confirm reports that he is expected to travel to Kiev on Thursday, together with French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

