Russia claims destroying more Ukrainian military targets

Russia on Monday claimed destroying several Ukrainian military targets over the past 24 hours.

Presenting the latest data about Ukraine's losses in the war that started on Feb. 24, Russian Defense Ministry's spokesman Igor Konashenkov told a press briefing in Moscow that over the past day, the Russian forces hit a point of temporary deployment for the "foreign mercenaries" and two batteries of multiple rocket launchers with high-precision air-based missiles.

The aviation destroyed a command point, a radar station of Buk-M1 air defense system, and 63 areas of concentration of manpower and military equipment, he said.

As a result of airstrikes, more than 120 nationalists were neutralized, and two tanks, seven field artillery guns, and 11 special vehicles were destroyed, Konashenkov said.

The Russian air defense systems shot down eight of Ukraine's unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) while the rocket forces and artillery hit 247 areas of concentration of manpower and military equipment, 13 control points, 63 firing positions of artillery, seven units responsible for multiple rocket launchers, as well as an electronic warfare station, Konashenkov said.

In total, Ukraine has lost 201 fighter jets, 130 helicopters, 1,196 unmanned aerial vehicles, 338 air defense systems, 3,525 tanks, 515 multiple rocket launchers, 1,933 field guns and 3,583 military and special vehicles, he added.

Over 4,390 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since the war started on Feb. 24, while over 14 million people have been forced to flee their homes, including more than 7.3 million that have fled to other countries, according to UN figures.