Reports of British journalist, indigenous found dead are incorrect: Federal Police

Brazillian federal police said in a statement on Monday that the reports saying the bodies of the British journalist Dom Philips and the indigenous expert Bruno Pereira were found dead in Amazon rainforest were not correct.

Police said in a statement that only biological material and belongings of the missing men had been found so far, as previously announced. News outlet G1 had reported earlier in the day, quoting Phillips' wife, that the two men had been found dead.

The two were missing for more than a week and witnesses have said they saw Pereira and Phillips, a freelance reporter who has written for the Guardian and the Washington Post, traveling down that river on June 5.

The two men were on a reporting trip in the remote jungle area near the border with Peru and Colombia that is home to the world's largest number of uncontacted indigenous people. The wild and lawless region has lured cocaine-smuggling gangs, along with illegal loggers, miners and hunters.

News of the pair's disappearance resonated globally and environmentalists and human rights activists had urged Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to step up the search.

Bolsonaro, who last year faced tough questioning from Phillips at news conferences about weakening environmental law enforcement in Brazil, said last week that the two men "were on an adventure that is not recommended" and suggested that they could have been executed.

State police detectives involved in the investigation told Reuters they are focusing on poachers and illegal fisherman in the area, who clashed often with Pereira as he organized indigenous patrols of the local reservation.

Police have arrested one fisherman, Amarildo da Costa, known as "Pelado," on a weapons charge and are keeping him in custody as they investigate whether he is involved in the men's deaths.