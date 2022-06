Ireland says UK breach of N.Ireland protocol 'very serious'

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin warned Britain on Monday that a unilateral breach by London of post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland, agreed with the European Union, would be "very serious".

"Unilateral breach of the Protocol is very serious - an international deal ratified by British Parliament and approved by the PM," Martin said on Twitter.

"It goes to the heart of the issue of trust."