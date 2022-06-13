Hundreds of firefighters battle forest fires in southern France

In southern France, some 500 firefighters are battling forest fires that have broken out in the vicinity of Montpellier amid severe drought and temperatures of up to 36 degrees Celsius.



According to the fire brigade in the Gard district on Monday, nine firefighting planes and a helicopter were deployed to assist.



The fires were not under control, and the fire brigade's priority was to protect human lives and buildings. About 100 hectares of nature were affected.



At a campsite in Grau du Roi, 60 bungalows were destroyed and one firefighter injured. Holidaymakers were brought to safety in time.



France is facing a heatwave this week with unusually high temperatures for mid-June.



On Wednesday, it is expected to get up to 38 degrees in the south, the weather service reported. In Paris, it could be 34 degrees on Saturday.

