Colombian army kills Marxist rebel leader

Colombia's army has killed a Marxist rebel leader in the country's southwest, President Ivan Duque said on Monday.

Leider Johany Noscue, a dissident from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), which laid down their arms in a 2016 peace deal with the state, was "one of the most wanted criminals in the country," Duque said on Twitter.

Noscue, who went by the alias "Mayimbu," was killed during a military operation in Cauca department -- one of the country's most troubled regions overrun with numerous armed groups.

He was accused by authorities of murdering soldiers and community leaders, as well as kidnapping, extortion and cocaine trafficking.

There was a $25,000 reward on his head.

The government held Noscue responsible for the 2019 murder of a mayoral candidate in Suarez, the town in Cauca where he was killed by the army.

His fighters have also been accused of attacking local environmental activist Francia Marquez, who is the running mate of leftist presidential candidate Gustavo Petro in Sunday's election runoff.

"This criminal... specialized in drug trafficking, in the alliance of FARC and its dissidents with the Mexican cartels, and intended on continuing to exercise his control over the Pacific drug trafficking routes," said Duque.