 Contact Us
News World Britain urges EU to change post-Brexit trade rules with Northern Ireland

Britain urges EU to change post-Brexit trade rules with Northern Ireland

"Spoke to (European Commission) Vice President Maros Sefcovic to discuss the legislation we are announcing today to fix the problems with the Northern Ireland Protocol and restore political stability. Our preference is a negotiated solution, but EU must be willing to change the Protocol itself," British foreign minister Liz Truss said on Twitter.

Reuters WORLD
Published June 13,2022
Subscribe
BRITAIN URGES EU TO CHANGE POST-BREXIT TRADE RULES WITH NORTHERN IRELAND

British foreign minister Liz Truss told the European Union's Maros Sefcovic on Monday the bloc must be willing to change post-Brexit rules governing trade with Northern Ireland, repeating that London wanted a "negotiated solution".

"Spoke to (European Commission) Vice President Maros Sefcovic to discuss the legislation we are announcing today to fix the problems with the Northern Ireland Protocol and restore political stability," Truss said on Twitter.

"Our preference is a negotiated solution, but EU must be willing to change the Protocol itself."