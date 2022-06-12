News
Woman dies after being injured in German campus knife attack
Published June 12,2022
A 30-year-old woman who was one of four people injured in a knife attack at a university campus in western Germany this week has succumbed to her injuries, Dortmund prosecutors said Sunday.
Four people were injured in a knife attack on Friday by a perpetrator who was apprehended by police after students overpowered him, according to officials.
A 34-year-old man attacked several people at Hamm-Lippstadt University of Applied Sciences before students overpowered him and he was detained.
There are indications that the alleged perpetrator is mentally ill. There were no signs of political motivation for the crime or any accomplices.
The attacker had been living in a student dormitory and his dwelling was searched.