More than 500 vehicles reduced to ash in fire in Pakistan

More than 500 vehicles were burnt down in Pakistan on Sunday after a fire in the city center of Karachi spread to an area full of stolen cars seized by the government.

The fire started in bushes near Aziz Bhatti Park in Karachi and spread from there.

"We are trying to bring the fire under control. The reason for the dense smoke in the area is because of the burning of the vehicles' tires," the firefighters said.