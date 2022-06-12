News World Migrant killed at Greek border in crash by suspected smuggler

DPA WORLD Published June 12,2022

A migrant died in northern Greece after a suspected smuggler crashed a vehicle transporting people while trying to escape a border checkpoint, police said Sunday.



Another 16 people were seriously injured and taken to hospital, Greek state radio reported. According to the report, the driver, a suspected member of a smuggling gang, lost control of the vehicle, which then overturned several times.



The vehicle was on its way from the Turkish-Greek border region to western Greece, police sources said.



Greek police routinely carry out intensive checks along the Greek east-west motorway. Smugglers regularly try to bring migrants from the Evros River Greek-Turkish border region to western Greece in minibusses, cars or in the cavities of trucks.



The smuggling gangs usually use underage drivers who are not severely punished, traffic police officers told state radio.



The migrants try to get to Central and Western Europe or Italy with the help of the smugglers without registering in Greece. Migrants say they pay between €1,000 and €7,000 ($1,050 and $7,350) for the journey.







