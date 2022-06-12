News World Bolsonaro holds US motorcycle rally with hundreds of supporters

Bolsonaro tweeted videos of himself at the motorbike rally alongside supporters, many of whom were wearing Brazil's national colours of yellow, green and blue. He often holds similar motorcycle convoys in Brazil.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro drove through the US city of Orlando on a motorcycle with hundreds of supporters on Saturday after his first meeting with US President Joe Biden.



The Brazilian leader visited Orlando in the US state of Florida to open a consulate there. There is a large Brazilian population in the area.



Bolsonaro held a speech at an Evangelical church in the Brazilian community in Orlando, and in the church car park he spoke again in front of supporters, with some 2,000 people gathering there before around 350 motorcyclists joined him for a 40-minute drive, the Folha de S Paulo newspaper reported.



For security, he was accompanied by the police and secret service, which is responsible for the US president's safety.



Bolsonaro took part in the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles earlier this week and had his first talks with Biden on the sidelines. Brazil and the US are the two countries in the Americas with the largest populations.



The two leaders discussed the deforestation of the Amazon rainforest and Brazil's upcoming presidential election in October.



Surveys show Bolsonaro lagging behind Brazil's ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.



Bolsonaro appears to be laying the groundwork to cast doubt on the legitimacy of the election ahead of the vote, just as Biden's predecessor Donald Trump did in the US 2020 election.







