Zelensky: EU membership for Ukraine would be symbol of European unity

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said an affirmative reply from the European Union on his country's bid for membership would be a historic moment for Europe.



"A positive response from the European Union to Ukraine's application for EU membership would be a positive answer to the question of whether the European project has a future at all," he said in Kiev during a visit by EU Commission President Ursula von the Leyen.



The Ukrainian people "have already made a huge contribution to the defence of common freedom," Zelensky said.



The commission is expected to publish its assessment on whether Ukraine should be granted EU candidate status in the coming days.



Kiev is grateful for the EU's recently adopted sixth sanctions package against Russia, he said. "But the war unfortunately continues, so a seventh sanctions package is needed, which should be even stronger."



He said this should hit all Russian officials and judges who acted in support of the war. In addition, all Russian banks, without exception, should be sanctioned, he said.