News World Ukraine wants 'explanation' after Biden comments on Russian threats

Ukraine wants 'explanation' after Biden comments on Russian threats

DPA WORLD Published June 11,2022 Subscribe

The political leadership in Kiev is disgruntled after U.S. President Joe Biden indicated that President Volodymyr Zelensky did not take the danger emanating from Russia seriously enough before the war began.



At a fundraiser in Los Angeles on Friday evening, Biden said that there had been evidence that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin wanted to invade Ukraine before February 24.



The comment "certainly need an explanation," Ukrainian presidential spokesman Serhii Nykyforov said on Saturday.



Zelensky had repeatedly called on international partners to pre-emptively impose sanctions to force Russia to withdraw troops already stationed in the border region with Ukraine, Nykyforov told the online newspaper Liga.net.





























