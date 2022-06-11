There are signs of hope, but this war is far from over: Obama

Ex-President of the United States of America Barrack Obama said that although there are signs of hope regarding the war in Ukraine, it is still "far from over."

Speaking at the Democracy Forum in Copenhagen, Obama said that Russia is "failing to achieve its goals."

"Because of the courage, because of the solidarity on display, Vladimir Putin is failing to achieve his aims inside Ukraine and beyond," he said.

"NATO has stepped up and has gone stronger, Finland and Sweden seeking swift accession, countries have welcomed displaced Ukrainians with open arms."

"Meanwhile, Russia is cut off from resources and revenue, and its best and brightest have left. A blow to its present but also to its future," he added.

"So we should take heart from Ukrainian resolve and the renewed Translatlantic solidarity. These are signs of hope in the midst of despair," Obama stressed.

"But make no mistake, this war is far from over."