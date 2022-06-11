RUSSIAN PASSPORTS TO BE DISTRIBUTED IN UKRAINES ZAPORIZHZHYA

Russian passports will be distributed in parts of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya controlled by Russian troops starting Saturday.



The recipients will be considered full Russian citizens, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the occupying authority, told Russian broadcaster Rossiya-24 on Friday.



Rogov said more than 70,000 people had submitted applications in the region.



Russian President Vladimir Putin simplified the process for receiving a Russian passport in May.



Moscow has distributed the documents in some other occupied areas and introduced the rouble as a currency.



Ukrainian authorities accuse the occupying forces of forcing people into taking Russian citizenship and fear an annexation of the occupied areas is coming.



Meanwhile, Kiev estimates some 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed since Russia invaded in late February, according to presidential advisor Oleksii Arestovych.



Neither Russia nor Ukraine has provided detailed information on how many of each country's soldiers have been killed.