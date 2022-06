Our response will be proportionate: Russia on NATO building up forces in Poland

Russia's response to NATO building up forces in Poland will be "proportionate", IFAX quoted Russian Foreign Ministry as saying on Saturday.

"A response, as always, will be proportionate and appropriate, intended to neutralise potential threats to the security of the Russian Federation," Interfax quoted Oleg Tyapkin, the head of a foreign ministry department in charge of Russian relations with Europe.