News World Flight bans in southern Russia extended until June 18

Flight bans in southern Russia extended until June 18

DPA WORLD Published June 11,2022 Subscribe

Due to the war in Ukraine, Russia's authorities have extended the flight bans in the south of the country until June 18 and a total of 11 airports are to remain closed, the aviation authority Rosaviatsiya said.



Among the airports affected are the ones in the Black Sea resort of Anapa, in Rostov-on-Don and in Krasnodar.



Airspace restrictions also remain in place for the airports in Gelendzhik, Voronezh and Simferopol on the Ukrainian Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014.



Air traffic to Sochi, a popular tourist destination, however, is to continue.

























