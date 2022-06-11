5 people found dead in the helicopter crash in Italy

Five people were found dead in the helicopter crash in Italy, ANSA News Agency reported on Saturday, citing rescuers, adding that two were still missing.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu had said before that the crash site of the helicopter that was carrying 4 Turks was found.

The helicopter took off on Thursday from Lucca in Tuscany and was heading towards the northern city of Treviso when it disappeared from radar screens after hitting bad weather above a hilly, wooded area.

Seven people were aboard the helicopter, including four Turkish businessmen working for firm Eczacıbaşı Consumer Products who had been attending paper technology fair, the company said in a statement.