Woman, girl attacked by knife-wielding man at German school

DPA WORLD Published June 10,2022

Police officers secure a crime scene in front of a school in Esslingen, Germany, Friday, June 10, 2022 (AP)

A woman and a young girl have been injured in a knife attack at a primary school in the southern German town of Esslingen, sources told dpa on Friday.



The suspected perpetrator attacked them with a knife and then fled the scene. Several hours after the attack, there was no trace of the man, a police spokesperson said.



"The woman and the girl are seriously injured and in hospital," the spokesperson said.



A motive for the crime has not been established. It is also unclear what the relationship is between the woman and the child and the perpetrator.



After the crime, the school was cordoned off and police officers searched the building. A police helicopter was deployed in the search for the man.

























