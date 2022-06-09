With migrant fence built, Poland to lift Belarus border 'no-go' zone

The no-go zone around Poland's border with Belarus is to be lifted on July 1. The measure is no longer necessary because work on a high fence to stop people crossing is so advanced, the Polish Interior Ministry said on Thursday.



However, it would only possible to get within 200 metres of this fence, the ministry added.



Last year, the situation at the Polish-Belarusian border escalated drastically when thousands of people tried to enter the Euroepan Union illegally, allegedly at Minsk's behest.



Poland initially declared a state of emergency in a 3-kilometre-wide strip along the border, and later decreed the area a restricted zone in many localities. Non-locals and aid workers have not been allowed to enter, journalists only on guided tours by the border guards.



The European Union accuses Belarusian ruler Alexander Lukashenko of deliberately bringing migrants from crisis regions to the EU's external border in retaliation for sanctions on Minsk.



Poland started building the fence at the start of the year. It is 5.5 metres high and equipped with motion sensors and cameras.



Polish border guards have been accused of illegal pushbacks and refusing to process asylum applications.



With warmer temperatures, the number of attempted border crossings has risen again in recent weeks.



The Polish-Belarusian border is 418 kilometres long, 186 kilometres of which runs over land. The rest crosses lakes and rivers.

