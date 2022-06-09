Unidentified gunmen kill 2 Malian soldiers

At least two Malian soldiers were killed Wednesday in an attack on a checkpoint by unidentified gunmen.

During the attack near the northern city of Timbuktu, five soldiers were also wounded, according to local media.

Last week, three peacekeepers from the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) were killed in two separate attacks in the country.

Since 2012, Mali has been battling violence orchestrated by militants in the northern and central parts of the country targeting soldiers and civilians.