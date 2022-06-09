UN elects 5 new members to serve on Security Council

Japan, Mozambique, Ecuador, Malta and Switzerland were elected Thursday to serve as non-permanent members of UN Security Council from 2023 - 2024.

The 193-member UN General Assembly held elections to elect new members to replace those whose terms expire Dec. 31.

The new members will serve on the 15-member powerful body for two years starting Jan 1.

The US, China, Russia, UK and France are permanent members.

The new five will join India, Ireland, Kenya, Mexico and Norway, the other non-permanent members.