Ukrainian city of Kharkiv bears heavy scars of ongoing war with Russia

Ukraine's second-largest city Kharkiv bears the traces of heavy bombardments since Russian forces launched a war on Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Russia's missile attacks on public buildings and residences in the city center and outer districts caused great destruction in the northeastern city of Kharkiv, located about 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) from the front line of the war.

Although it has been 106 days since the start of the war, people evacuated from the region could not return to their hometowns due to the ongoing Russian attacks, while many soldiers and armored vehicles are still seen in the city center.

Public buildings, universities, shops, and other businesses in Kharkiv are generally kept closed, while some markets and fuel stations in the outer districts of the city remain partially open.

GHOST TOWN IN KHARKIV: SALTIVKA

Saltivka, a large residential district located in the northeastern region of Kharkiv, was in ruins following the Russian air strikes on the city in the early days of the war.

The district, suffering the heaviest damage due to Russia's airstrikes, has turned into a ghost settlement.

Some residents, with ongoing sounds of explosions, are attempting to save some of their belongings from their ruined houses.

Lidya Smokovich, 67, who took refuge in another part of Kharkiv due to Russian strikes, visited her damaged house in the district with her husband after a long time.

"No one expected that Russia could do this to us. At first, we thought it would be short, but unfortunately, the war took a long time," Smokovich told Anadolu Agency.

Nina Konyakhina, a 68-year-old resident of the district, said she and her husband hid in the warehouse of their house for 12 days during the first days of the war.

"After a while, it was not possible to stay in the warehouse either. When there was an explosion on the eighth or ninth floor of the building, the door of the warehouse collapsed and we had to leave. It was very cold because it was winter. There were attacks every day and we hardly slept."