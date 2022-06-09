News
World
Seven dead after fire at office building in South Korea
Seven dead after fire at office building in South Korea
Published June 09,2022
Subscribe
Seven people died and dozens were injured in a fire in an office building in the city of Daegu in South Korea, with police now investigating suspected arson, according to local media on Thursday.
A man who is among the victims of the fire is suspected of having caused it, the study of security camera footage has indicated.
According to broadcaster KBS, investigators assume he poured a flammable liquid around before the fire started.
The building is home to several law firms. It is assumed that the motive of the man was dissatisfaction with a legal verdict as he set the fire in a law firm which had represented him, the report said.
The fire started on the second floor of the building, which is where all of the victims were found. Over 40 people had suffered from smoke poisoning.
Many people were saved in time, with firefighters extinguishing the fire within 20 minutes. It was unclear at first how many people were in the building when the fire broke out.