Russia welcomes normalization of relations between Türkiye and Armenia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov welcomed normalization between Türkiye and Armenia on Thursday, saying it will lead to the general improvement in the region.

He also expressed certainty that Armenia will finally settle relations with its another neighbor, Azerbaijan.

"We have a common understanding that the process is moving forward. Maybe a faster pace would be preferred, but nevertheless, the process is underway, and significant positive results are being achieved, so far it is an interim (result). But there is no doubt that there will be final agreements. We are doing our best to contribute to this," he said at a news conference in Yerevan, following a meeting with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan.

Baku and Yerevan have their own "specific vision" regarding how to interact at the current stage, but both sides have "the same understanding" that the latest peace agreements remain a "very clear roadmap" to follow, he said.

Lavrov noted that the meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani commissions on the delimitation of the border was already held and the next meeting will be in Moscow in the near future.

Also, the trilateral working group under the leadership of the deputy prime ministers on unblocking transport and economic ties has made significant progress, he said.

"The (opening of a) railway route (connecting Armenia and Azerbaijan) has been agreed, now the coordination of an automobile route is close to an end," he said

Russia is ready to help conclude a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan and, in general, solve the humanitarian problems that persist in this region, said Lavrov.

Mirzoyan also praised Türkiye's readiness to normalization.

"We are glad to hear the statements of the Turkish top leadership that they are ready to normalize relations and establish diplomatic relations with Armenia, as well as open borders," he said.

Asked about protests against the course of the Armenian authorities, Mirzoyan said people express their right for public gatherings and there is no political crisis in Armenia.

CLEARING MINES IN UKRAINE'S SEA PORTS

Lavrov said the Russian military has been opening safe corridors from Ukraine's ports for more than a month every day, in reference to grain export from Ukraine.

The sea shore is under Ukraine's control and the main obstacle for the passage of the ships are Ukraine's mines on the exits from the ports, he said.

Russia hopes Ukraine realizes that there is no alternative to de-mining ports to ensure grain exports and is positive "about efforts by Turkish colleagues, who are trying to convince Kyiv of the need to stop delaying this process," he added.





