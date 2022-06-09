Greece reports first monkeypox case

Test tubes labelled "Monkeypox virus positive" are seen in this illustration (REUTERS File Photo)

Greece has reported its first monkeypox case, Athens News Agency (ANA) said late Wednesday.

The male patient, who is said to have recently traveled to Portugal, is being treated at Andreas Syggros Hospital in the capital, Athens, and was noted to be in good condition.

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a weekly meeting held Wednesday at the organization's headquarters in Geneva that more than 1,000 cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in 29 countries that are not endemic to the virus.

No lives have been lost so far due to the virus, he added.

According to the WHO, most of the cases have been recorded in North America and Europe, with reports of small numbers in Central and South America, North Africa and the Middle East.













