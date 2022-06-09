News World At least ten dead as severe rains hit China

Flood waters sweep through the ancient town of Feng Huang in central China's Hunan province, Saturday, June 4, 2022 (AP Photo)

At least ten people have died in China after heavy rains and flooding, state news agency Xinhua reported.



Since the start of June, severe rainstorms have been hitting Hunan province, and some areas have recorded historic rainfall levels.



More than 1.8 million people have been affected in the largely rural and mountainous province.



Severe flooding regularly occurs in China during the summer months. Many flood deaths are caused by landslides.



























