Russian ambassador: Ukraine conflict hindering US-Russian dialogue

Senior Russian and US military officials are continuing to keep lines of communication open at a low level but relations are being strained by the Ukraine war, according to Russia's Washington envoy.



The "occasional telephone conversations" between defence ministers and military chiefs of staff played a vital role in preventing a direct military confrontation between the two powers, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov told Russian state television on Tuesday. Without them, he said, there was a threat of escalation with unforeseeable consequences.



Antonov nevertheless stressed the low-level nature of the bilateral dialogue currently being maintained. "Trust has been undermined, cooperation is disintegrating even in fields of mutual interest, communication between the sides is minimal and mainly reduced to the discussion of technical problems."



The US had suspended dialogue on strategic stability indefinitely, he said. "We have been told that arms control is no longer a priority for the US administration in the face of Russia's special military operation," Antonov said, using the legally enforced Russian term for its invasion of Ukraine.



Antonov stressed that Russia was ready for serious dialogue with the US, adding that it would be in the Russian, American and international interest. "But we will not run after the Americans," the ambassador added.