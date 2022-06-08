Japan, U.S. conduct joint drill after North Korea missile tests

Japan and the U.S. carried out a joint air patrol in the Asia-Pacific region in response to recent missile launches by North Korea, Japan's Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

The U.S. and Japan held the joint fighter jet drill over the Sea of Japan for the second time in two weeks, the ministry said in a statement.

Four F-15s from the Japanese Air Self-Defense Force's Chitose base in Hokkaido and two F-16s from the U.S. Air Force base in Misawa in Aomori Prefecture took part.

The two countries also held a similar exercise on May 25, when North Korea tested three ballistic missiles.

With its latest test on June 5, North Korea has carried out 17 missile tests since the beginning of this year.