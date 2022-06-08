Czech president vows to veto legislation on same-sex marriages

President of the Czech Republic Milos Zeman addresses the media in Vienna, Austria (AP File Photo)

Czech President Milos Zeman said Tuesday that he will veto any legislation approved by parliament regarding same-sex marriages.

Speaking at a news conference in the capital Prague, he noted that a bill on the issue was submitted to parliament.

"I would like to announce that if I really receive such a law to sign, I will veto it," Zeman said, adding there are already civil unions for same-sex couples in the country.

"But a family is a union between a man and a woman. Full stop," he stressed.

The Christian Democrats of the five-party coalition government and the opposition Freedom and Direct Democracy party are strongly against any legalization of same-sex marriages in the country.