Czech president vows to veto legislation on same-sex marriages

Czech President Milos Zeman said Tuesday that he will veto any legislation approved by parliament regarding same-sex marriages.
Speaking at a news conference in the capital Prague, he noted that a bill on the issue was submitted to parliament.
"I would like to announce that if I really receive such a law to sign, I will veto it," Zeman said, adding there are already civil unions for same-sex couples in the country.
"But a family is a union between a man and a woman. Full stop," he stressed.
The Christian Democrats of the five-party coalition government and the opposition Freedom and Direct Democracy party are strongly against any legalization of same-sex marriages in the country.