'Liberated', 'holding position': Latest situation in Sievierodonetsk

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said Tuesday that Moscow's troops were in full control of the residential areas of Severodonetsk, a key city in Ukraine's east.

"The residential areas of the city of Severodonetsk have been fully liberated," Shoigu told a defence ministry meeting in televised remarks. The Russian army was still seeking to establish control over the city's "industrial zone and the nearest settlements", he added.

City's mayor Oleksandr Stryuk told Ukrainian television separately on Tuesday that the Ukrainian defenders are doing everything possible to hold their position in the frontline eastern city of Sievierodonetsk, where the situation has remained very difficult.

He said Russia was sending more troops, aiming to capture the whole city.

"Our armed forces have strengthened their positions and are holding the line," he said.