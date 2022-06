Greece is violating treaties by arming islands in Aegean: Turkish FM

Greece is violating treaties by arming islands in Aegean, Turkish foreign minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Tuesday.

He added that the sovereignty of those islands will be questioned if it does not give up the violations.

"Greece's situation right now is pathetic," he said.

"They are being very hypocritical and this is not befitting for policitians and countries," he added.

He reiterated Türkiye's demand for a proper response to the letters that the country sent.